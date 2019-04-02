Pittsburgh gun laws up for final vote; lawsuits expected
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh City Council is scheduled to take a final vote on a package of gun laws introduced after last year's synagogue massacre.
The legislation would place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven.
It would also ban most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allow the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.
The council gave tentative approve last week. A final vote is scheduled for later today.
Pennsylvania state law, however, forbids municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates say they'll sue to block the laws from taking effect.
