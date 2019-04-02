Pelosi says Biden should stop being touchy-feely with women

WASHINGTON (AP) — As former Vice President Joe Biden's camp scrambles to contain any political damage over his past behavior with women, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has some words of advice: Keep your distance.

"Join the straight-arm club," Pelosi told a breakfast hour Washington event today.

In other words, keep your handshakes at arms' length and don't be touchy-feely.

"Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold," Pelosi said.

Pelosi, D-Calif., told the event, which was sponsored by Politico, that Biden "has to understand that in the world we are in now people's space is important to them and what's important is how they receive it, not necessarily how you intended it."

Her remarks came as Biden's aides are striking a more aggressive tone as he considers running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and faces scrutiny over his past behavior toward women.

In a statement Monday, Biden spokesman Bill Russo blasted "right wing trolls" from "the dark recesses of the internet" for conflating images of Biden embracing acquaintances, colleagues and friends in his official capacity during swearing-in ceremonies with uninvited touching.

Two women have said Biden touched them inappropriately in the past. Amy Lappos, a former aide to Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, said Monday that Biden touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses in 2009. Former Nevada politician Lucy Flores penned a magazine essay last week in which she wrote that Biden kissed her on the back of the head in 2014.