Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ALEXANDER, AMIRAH SHAHIDAH, 02/07/1980, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, OVI IMPAIRED

DILLARD, ROBERT J, 01/22/1968, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARRASSMENT

HERNANDEZ, MARK A, 10/26/1996, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, WITNESS MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY

HUTCHINS, GREGORY WILLIAM, 04/17/1973, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

MOSES, RONALD ANTHONY SR, 02/24/1946, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

PETERSON, JEAN C, 06/09/1981, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., HEADLIGHTS NUMBER EQUIPPED

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BARNETT, ANDRE, 12/24/1991, 12/13/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COLE, MICHAEL JOSEPH, 05/31/1995, 02/06/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COOPER, JESSE LAMONT, 11/13/1973, 02/05/2019

COSEY, ALBERT D, 06/19/1972, 02/12/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DEVELLIN, ANDREW SCOTT, 10/03/1997, 03/14/2019

GILBERT, RONALD CHARLES, 12/08/1976, 01/18/2019