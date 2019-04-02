YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s Design Review Committee approved a proposal from a downtown business to replace its outdoor patio.

The committee today agreed to let owners of The Knox Building, 110 W. Federal St., install a stucco and brick patio, replacing the aluminum one that’s been there since 2010. The work is expected to be done by June.

“The aluminum hasn’t held up very well,” said Jacob Harver, the head of the Lemon Grove LLC, which owns the building. “The aluminum has taken a beating.”

The building is home to the Federal, a first-floor restaurant and bar, as well as the Lemon Grove Concert & Game Room on the second floor and the McKelvey Gallery on the third floor.

