Charges against woman dropped in slaying that killed 3
Associated Press
NEW CASTLE, Pa.
Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a woman in a robbery-related western Pennsylvania shooting that killed three people, including a 10-year-old girl.
The New Castle News reports that the Lawrence County district attorney’s office and New Castle police withdrew charges against 41-year-old Jody Hammer, who was released from jail Monday afternoon.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa declined to comment on the decision. Charges remain against 19-year-old Steven Procopio and 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr.
Hammer, of Pulaski Township, had been charged with criminal homicide, robbery and hindering apprehension in the Oct. 16 shooting deaths of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, her 31-year-old boyfriend Lawrence Cannon, and her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah Emery.
Authorities allege that another child told police that Procopio shot her sister and then fired at her as she scrambled back upstairs.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.