Warren man convicted of selling heroin that killed city woman

CLEVELAND — A federal jury found John G. Simer II, 39, of Warren guilty on Friday on all seven charges he faced in connection to the overdose death of a Warren woman on March 20, 2017.

A spokesman for Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said Simer is looking at a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced July 17. He also could get additional time for other convictions.

The other charge are possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms, using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of body armor.

