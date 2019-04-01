Veteran Mahoning County deputy sheriff dies of heart attack

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said today deputies' "hearts are all very broken" after learning 24-year deputy Jim Brown died Sunday of a heart attack.

Brown was 52 and had a wife and two sons.

He remained on the department's active roster, assigned to the Mahoning County Violent Crimes Task Force up until his death, Greene said.

"He's one of those guys you can't find a bad thing to say about him – he's that well-loved and respected," he said. "Just a super employee and a better person.

"This was just a shocker to everybody, and our hearts and prayers go out to Jim's family."

Greene said Brown's family is currently making funeral arrangements.