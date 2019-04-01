Trump considers adding 'immigration czar'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering bringing on a "border" or "immigration czar" to coordinate the president's immigration policies across various federal agencies, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

President Donald Trump is weighing two potential candidates for the post: Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli – two far-right conservatives with strong views on immigration, according to the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the conversations publicly.

The discussion comes as Trump is threatening to close the southern border as soon as this week if Mexico does not completely halt illegal immigration to the U.S.

White House press aides, Kobach and Cuccinelli did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Kobach previously served as vice chair of the president's short-lived election fraud commission, which was disbanded after finding little evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump's focus on immigration had touched on numerous government agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Defense and Justice. And not all of those departments are always on the same page.

One of the most glaring examples came last summer, when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions instituted a "zero tolerance" policy at the border that caused a spike in the number of migrant children separated from their families.