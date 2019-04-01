OSHP trooper seizes cocaine in Summit County
AKRON — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Summit County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized more than two pounds of cocaine worth $35,429.
At 2:24 p.m. March 27, troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey with Pennsylvania registration for a marked-lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable-cause search revealed the contraband.
The passenger, Antoine L. Moman, 44, of Liverpool, was placed in the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both felonies.
