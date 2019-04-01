UPDATE | Murder-suicide suspected in Niles

NILES — A husband and wife were found dead in a suspected murder suicide at 541 Henry St. today.

The couple's son and another man checked on the couple at 11:42 a.m. after the son hadn't heard from them this morning, and they spotted the woman shot in the kitchen.

Her husband was also found dead in the home in another room. He had also been shot, and a gun was found near him, police Chief Jay Holland said. Police also found a note in the home suggesting what happened, he said.

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office is at the scene, along with detectives, continuing the investigation, the chief said.

There have been no previous domestic-violence calls at the home, police said.

