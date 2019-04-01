Mercer County siren test is Thursday morning
HERMITAGE, PA. — The Hermitage Fire Department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather warning sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday. The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland sirens. Residents are to disregard the sirens during the test.
