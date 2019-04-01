First ACS Relay for Life fundraiser is Saturday


April 1, 2019 at 11:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Relay For Life, a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, is from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Farmers National Bank Field on the Youngstown State University campus.

Several YSU teams will participate, including the Division of Student Success, the Department of Communication, the YSU Bowling Team, Zeta Tau Alpha, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the Division of University Relations, Student Government Association and many more.

Last year’s event raised more than $13,000. To learn more, register or make a donation, visit RelayForLife.org/Youngstown.

