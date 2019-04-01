Driver dies in one-vehicle accident on I-80 in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN — The identity of a driver who died after a one-vehicle accident about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 east has not yet been revealed.
A spokeswoman for the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle the person was driving went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. No one else was injured.
