Boardman police investigating Carter Circle car break-ins

BOARDMAN — A resident of Carter Circle reported multiple incidents of neighbors’ vehicles being entered, according to police reports.

The resident told police he had surveillance footage of two suspects in hooded sweatshirts entering cars belonging to his brother and his girlfriend early Friday morning.

He told police both vehicles were unlocked, and nothing was missing.

The same resident reported an alarm he set up near his vehicle went off early Monday morning. Surveillance footage shows two men dressed in black with hoods up looking into the victim’s car.

When he heard the alarm, the resident chased the men from his home. The incidents are under investigation.