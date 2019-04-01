Arrests made at Boardman Walmart over the weekend

BOARDMAN — Five arrests were made over the weekend connected to thefts at Walmart on Doral Drive, according to police reports.

Carrie Byrd, 34, of Youngstown, was arrested Friday after an employee accused her of failing to scan $124.15 worth of merchandise.

Patrick Centifanti, 20, of Youngstown was arrested Saturday after he was accused of removing an Xbox controller from its packaging and hiding it in his clothing.

Timothy Brown, 47, of Youngstown was also arrested Saturday on a warrant for a shoplifting incident March 9.

Rebecca Luciano-Garcia, 39, of Youngstown, and Nathaniel Bowles, 27, of Boardman, were arrested Sunday after an employee claimed they failed to scan items.

