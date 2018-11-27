Woman charged with domestic violence in Boardman

BOARDMAN

A Boardman woman was arrested Thursday for assaulting a family member at her Turnberry Drive home, according to police reports.

The victim told police that, in an argument with Heidi Shialdone, 48, Shialdone put her in a headlock and shoved her against the wall. She also placed her hands around the victim’s neck, a police report said.

Police observed red marks on the victim’s neck.

Shialdone was arrested on charges of domestic violence. She posted bond and was scheduled to appear in court this morning.