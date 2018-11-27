Mother pleads guilty in child endangerment case

WARREN — Harley N. Warner, 20, of Warren Road in Newton Falls, pleaded guilty today to five felony child endangering charges and four felonious assaults for injuries suffered by her twin infant daughters last summer.

She will be sentenced in about four weeks in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The girls, who are now about a year old, suffered broken bones.

Warner called 911 on June 13, asking for an ambulance to come to a home on Vine Avenue Northeast, saying one of her daughters was “barely breathing” and “purple” when Warner woke her up to feed her.

When authorities arrived, Warner said the child was now “acting perfectly fine.”