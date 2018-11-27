Man injures YPD officer while fleeing from arrest

YOUNGSTOWN — A city police officer was hurt Tuesday while trying to catch a wanted man who jumped out of a window and ran from police.

Officers were called about 3:25 p.m. to a home on Detroit Avenue to locate Brian Donlow, 24, on a warrant from Warren Municipal Court.

When police got there and knocked on the front door Donlow opened a window and police saw him, reports said. Reports said Donlow told officers he wanted to grab a coat and would be right out, however, he jumped out another window and ran away.

Reports said officer Chase Lemke tried to stop Donlow but he ran through him, injuring Lemke’s ribs and shoulder. Donlow was eventually shot with an electronic stun weapon and taken into custody.

Lemke had to be examined at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A department spokesman said today Lemke is expected to possibly one day of work but he should be back soon.