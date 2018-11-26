YPD investigates 22nd homicide of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating the city's 22nd homicide of the year after a man died late Sunday from gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The man was found about 10:30 p.m. at Glenwood and Parkview avenues on the South Side. He had been shot, a news release from the police department said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

In 2017, Youngstown had 28 homicides. This is the ninth homicide since Oct. 25.