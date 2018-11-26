Pair face arraignment today on robbery charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Two men are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on robbery charges after police said they robbed a woman Saturday of over $600 cash at an East Side gas station.

Shaquille McElroy, 24, of Dryden Avenue and Gary Carter, 26, no address listed, were arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday at Wick Avenue and Wood Street after a chase.

Police tried to pull over a car they were driving that was suspected to have been used in a robbery at a 1904 Oak St. gas station where a woman who was counting out cash for a money order was robbed.

The men had a combined $671 cash on them and reports said McElroy had a bag of heroin and a bag of cocaine in his pants. Reports said police found more drugs in his buttocks when he was booked into the jail.