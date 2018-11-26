Oh Wow! gets 7k grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Oh Wow! Childrens Museum has received a $7,000 grant for field trips and outreach support from the Walter E. and Caroline H. Watson Foundation.

The funds were received by the museum’s Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

With about 51 percent of visitors to the museum reached through field trips or outreach programs, the funds will help expand education opportunities to the children the museum services up to 14 years old, said Suzanne Barbati, president and executive director of Oh Wow!