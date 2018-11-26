Man gets free ride, proves he's real turkey on Thanksgiving

WARREN — A Newton Falls woman, 50, didn’t let being robbed of her cane at gunpoint and her car being damaged by an intoxicated man ruin her Thanksgiving.

The woman said her boyfriend asked her to give Demonthani S. Scott, 43, a ride to Scott's house because Scott was causing a disturbance at another home earlier Thursday.

But when she tried to drop him off in front of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office on High Street downtown at 12:46 p.m., Scott complained that he still lived a few blocks away. He pulled a gun and used her cane to dent her car and break the windshield.

The woman was emotional as she spoke to a 911 operator.

"It's just the fact that he grabbed that cane and I didn't know what to do when he got that gun," she said.

The dispatcher asked if he pointed the gun at her.

"He waived it, and then he grabbed my cane because I told him to get the hell out of my car. And then he grabbed my cane and started beating my windshield," she said.

Police estimate the damage to her car is about $1,000.

"I was being nice enough to do something for my boyfriend," she said of giving Scott the ride. "And he turned around and destroyed my car."

Scott did not assault the woman and left on foot toward North Park Avenue with her cane.

Police arrested Scott about five minutes later nearby and took him to the Trumbull County jail. He was charged with felony robbery.

He is expected to be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court.