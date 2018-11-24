Valley Soup 'microfunding event' is Tuesday

WARREN

A microfunding event called Valley Soup will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentations begin at 5:50 p.m., and the event should wrap up by 7:30 p.m.

The idea was inspired by the original Detroit Soup and the former Warren and Youngstown Soup events. In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, based in Youngstown, is organizing the event to spark and fund innovative projects that will benefit the Mahoning Valley.

Attendees will hear about four projects, share a community meal and vote on the best project to receive the evening’s proceeds to carry out their work. Cost is $5. The meal is soup, salad and bread.