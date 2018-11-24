Trial date set for Warren killing, stabbing case

WARREN

A March 25 trial date is set for Edward D. Anderson Jr., 20, of Campbell and Niles in the Oct. 13 killing of Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, of Campbell and stabbing of Anderson’s ex-girlfriend, Melissa R. Stroud, 19.

Anderson last week waived speedy trial time, giving prosecutors another 145 days to bring him to trial on murder and felonious assault with a specification that Anderson used a gun.

If convicted, Anderson could get 15 years to life in prison.

Tsarnas was helping Stroud, a classmate at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna, move out of her apartment on Warren Avenue in Niles.

Anderson showed up, and a confrontation began, resulting in Tsarnas and Stroud being stabbed, reports said. Stroud has since returned to school.

Anderson remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Judge Peter Kontos is presiding over Anderson’s case.