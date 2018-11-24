Molnar Farms closes season with 5th annual Christmas on the Farm

POLAND

Molnar Farms on East Western Reserve Road in Poland Township closed out its season Saturday with the fifth annual Christmas on the Farm craft and gift market.

Numerous local artisan vendors offered unique handcrafted gifts and decorations perfect for the holiday season.

The items ranged from unique jewelry pieces to intricate handmade quilts created from hand-spun alpaca yarn raised, sheared and woven at Crooked Creek Alpacas owned and operated in Petersburg by husband and wife team, Willie and Connie Ortz, for the past 11 years.

The Ortz farm, which has about 40 alpacas, also houses a second business, Farm House Yarn, operated by Connie Ortz and Denien Semach, which features yarn from all over the world in addition to the alpaca wool, said Willie.

