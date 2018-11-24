Eastwood Mall hosts Caring Santa event

NILES

The Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, will host Caring Santa, a holiday photo shoot for children with special needs, from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9. The event will be held during private mall hours to provide a calmer sensory-friendly environment. There will be coloring, games, crafts and stories available. Register at http://autismmv.org/newsite/event/special-santa/. For information, call 330-333-9609 or email info@autismmv.com.