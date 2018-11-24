Car fire spreads to building in Liberty

LIBERTY

Two fire departments assisted the Liberty Fire Department with a fire at Scandinavian Auto Repair, 4400 Crew Hood Road, that started with a car on fire and spread to a building.

The fire was reported by a passerby at 9:11 p.m., and fire crews are still at the scene, the county 911 center reported at 10:30 p.m. No estimate of the amount of damage was available.