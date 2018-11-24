Car fire spreads to building in Liberty


November 23, 2018 at 10:41p.m.

LIBERTY

Two fire departments assisted the Liberty Fire Department with a fire at Scandinavian Auto Repair, 4400 Crew Hood Road, that started with a car on fire and spread to a building.

The fire was reported by a passerby at 9:11 p.m., and fire crews are still at the scene, the county 911 center reported at 10:30 p.m. No estimate of the amount of damage was available.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$679900