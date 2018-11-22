Warren man shot outside of J&L Lounge

WARREN — Police are trying to determine who shot a Warren man, 47, outside of the J&L Lounge on Highland Avenue in Warren Township, just south of Warren, about 1 a.m. today.

The man is in critical but stable condition in Trumbull Regional Medical Center after being shot in the back and driving himself to the hospital.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop said the victim gave a "brief description" of the suspect but said he didn't know who the person was.

He said he and an unidentified male got into an argument inside the bar, and he was shot as he walked outside.

Bishop said the shooting is further evidence the bar should be shut down. A hearing was held Oct. 17 on revoking the bar's liquor license, and officials are waiting for the results of the hearing.

The bar has been the site of shootings, including the shooting death of James E. Dotson Jr., 33, of Perkinswood Boulevard Southeast in Warren and Syme Street in Masury in April 2016.

Dotson died after he was found in the front parking lot of the tavern with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bishop said they recovered physical evidence that may help in solving the crime.