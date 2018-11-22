Two nabbed on North Side for suspected drug activity

YOUNGSTOWN — Two women were arrested Tuesday after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 82 Saranac Ave. home on the North Side.

Taken into custody on felony five possession of cocaine charges was Armani Wainwright, 20, who listed the home as her address, and Courtney Paulin, 30, of Washingtonville.

Both women are in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said officers found a bag of suspected crack cocaine inside and several crack pipes.