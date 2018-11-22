Home intruder arraigned in Warren court

WARREN — Billy R. Morrow Sr., 48, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on aggravated burglary in the early-Tuesday home invasion of a home on Hall Street Northwest in which the homeowner shot Morrow.

Morrow appeared before Judge Terry Ivanchak with his right arm in a sling, apparently the result of the bullet wound.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Morrow, and Judge Ivanchak ordered Morrow to remain in the county jail without eligibility to make bond because the new charge is a violation of his probation on an earlier theft charge.

When asked his address, Morrow said, "I'm homeless."

The homeowner said he and his wife were awakened by noises outside the house, so he picked up a handgun he kept near where he was sleeping and headed toward the back door.

Morrow had broken a window in the door and ignored the homeowner's commands that he stop, eventually firing at Morrow once, hitting him in the arm. Morrow eventually fell back and remained on the floor until police came.