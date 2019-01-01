No charges filed in farm accident that killed 4-year-old Pa. boy

MAXATAWNY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say no charges will be filed in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a piece of farm equipment in eastern Pennsylvania.

Investigators have determined that MichaelLyn Wenger’s death was an accident.

The child was struck by a manure spreader about 9:15 a.m. Saturday at a farm in Maxatawny. Authorities say the child lived in the town, but haven’t said why he was at the farm.

The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there shortly after 10 a.m. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.