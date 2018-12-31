Police seek driver involved in chase through Mineral Ridge, Youngstown

Staff report

WEATHERSFIELD

A traffic stop near the Dollar General on state Route 46 Saturday became a multiple jurisdiction chase and resulted in a police cruiser getting hit, according to a Trumbull county 911 call report.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a black 1997 Dodge Ram pickup bout 5:30 p.m. when the suspect took off. During the pursuit, the driver hit a Weathersfield police cruiser.

In the report, police identified the driver as Ross DeWeese, 28, of Mineral Ridge.

According to The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV, Youngstown police found the abandoned truck about 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Worthington Street and West Rayen Avenue.

Police are still looking for Deweese.