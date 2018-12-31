Police investigate city's 25th homicide of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early this morning during a fight at a club.

Police responded to the Sons of Borinquen Club, 720 Williamson Ave. at 2:50 a.m. to find a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made and detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner's continue to investigate.

The death brings the city's 2018 homicide total to 25; there were 28 in 2017.