Exal of Youngstown gets patent for beverage containers


December 30, 2018 at 6:40p.m.

Staff Report

YOUNGSTOWN

Aluminum packaging company Exal Corp. has been awarded a patent for a resealable beverage container.

The co-inventors of the products are John Samuel McKenzie, Nicholas E. Stanca and Jeffrey Silver Taggart, all of Youngstown.

Exal’s headquarters are located at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown. The company, which was founded in 1993, also manufactures products in Argentina, India and Brazil.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000