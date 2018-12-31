Browns lose; Steelers win, but eliminated from playoffs

The Cleveland Browns were unable to rally against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, falling 26-24. The Ravens' victory clinched the AFC North title and a playoff berth, and kept the Pittburgh Steelers out of the playoffs.

The Steelers beat the Cincinnati bengals 16-13 on a late field goal, but the Ravens intercepted rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield late in the fourth quarter to thwart Cleveland's comeback attempt.

Return to Vindy.com and read Monday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.