Armed robbers hit Glenwood dollar store

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Glenwood Avenue that occurred Saturday night, according to police reports.

The shift manager told police that she was robbed at gunpoint and three suspects took $200 and an unknown amount of Black & Mild cigars.

She described the suspects as men wearing hoodies with their faces covered, who fled in a white car driven by a woman.

It is the latest in a string of robberies at dollar stores in Youngstown.