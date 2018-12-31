Ex-Canfield pastor dies after crash in Canton


December 29, 2018 at 7:27p.m.

CANFIELD

The Rev. Jim Humphrey, former associate pastor at Canfield United Methodist Church from 1986-1988 and most recently minister of visitation for shut-ins and home-bound church members, died Saturday morning of severe injuries suffered in a car crash in Canton Sunday night.

He was being treated at Canton’s Mercy Medical Center.

The Rev. Mr. Humphrey, 61, was a graduate of United High School in Hanoverton and was a retired full-time minister.

The Rev. Vern Shepherd, pastor of Canfield United, said a fellowship time to celebrate Mr. Humphrey’s life will take place following Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. service.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

