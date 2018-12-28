BREAKING: Final Village Council TJX vote now set for Jan. 2

YSU opens Horizon League play with a loss


By Brian Dzenis | December 28, 2018 at 2:48p.m.

Youngstown State opened Horizon League play on Friday with an 78-66 loss to Detroit Mercy.

The Penguins (4-10, 0-1 HL) rallied from a 14-point deficit to briefly lead in the second half, but couldn't make it last.

Donel Cathcart came off the bench to lead the Penguins with 17. Garrett Covington and Darius Quisenberry put up 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Antoine Davis lead five Titans in double figures with 27 points.

