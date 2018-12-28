YSU opens Horizon League play with a loss

Youngstown State opened Horizon League play on Friday with an 78-66 loss to Detroit Mercy.

The Penguins (4-10, 0-1 HL) rallied from a 14-point deficit to briefly lead in the second half, but couldn't make it last.

Donel Cathcart came off the bench to lead the Penguins with 17. Garrett Covington and Darius Quisenberry put up 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Antoine Davis lead five Titans in double figures with 27 points.

