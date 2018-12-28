Valley fire departments get protection grants

STRUTHERS — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation awarded $693,000 in grants to 64 Ohio fire departments in October and November for a program designed to protect firefighters from carcinogens and other health hazards.

Three local departments were among the selected fire departments.

Struthers Fire Department in Mahoning County received $5,222.50 to purchase 34 hoods and 34 gloves.

Champion Township Fire Department in Trumbull County received $14,730 to purchase a diesel exhaust system. Also in Trumbull County, the Kinsman Fire Department received $7,656 to purchase 44 gloves and 44 hoods.