Poland trustees preparing to resurface township's worst roads

POLAND

With the passage of a $4.5 million bond issue in November, trustees are gearing up to resurface the townships’ worst roads before the end of 2019.

At a work session today, trustees discussed the upcoming project with representatives from the Mahoning County Engineer’s office.

Rather than providing annual revenue like a levy, the bond issue allows the township to immediately receive the full $4.5 million. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year for seven years.



The township is expected to receive the funding in February and intends to start the repaving process when the weather warms up.

The next step is compiling a list of the township’s roads in order of worst to best.

