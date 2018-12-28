Pa. Turnpike tolls increase Jan. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go into effect Jan. 6, continuing an 11-year streak of price hikes, says a report from WTAE TV in Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the increase last summer.

The increase applies to both E-ZPass and cash tolls.

The most common toll will rise from $1.30 to $1.38 for E-ZPass and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash, according to a previous release from the Turnpike Commission.

For those taking longer trips, the difference adds up.

To go across the state, starting at the Warrendale Toll Plaza and exiting at the Wyoming Valley Toll Plaza, it will cost E-ZPass holders $41.70 and $58.10 for those paying with cash, according to the toll schedule.

A trip calculator is available at www.paturnpike.com.

Tolls have increased every year since 2009. Turnpike officials say the annual hikes are needed to meet funding obligations and for maintenance and improvements to the turnpike system.