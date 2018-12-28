BREAKING: Final Village Council TJX vote now set for Jan. 2

Detroit Mercy's Davis hot as Titans lead Penguins


By Brian Dzenis
Published December 28, 2018 at 2:06 p.m.
Updated December 28, 2018 at 2:06 p.m.

College basketball's second-leading scorer Antoine Davis hit a flurry of threes to help Detroit Mercy take a 46-35 lead against Youngstown State.

Davis hit three thee-pointers in two minutes to give the Titans a 36-29 lead at 4:02. Davis has 16 points and averages 26.6 points per game this season. UDM has 12 points of 12 turnovers.

Donel Cathcart came off the bench to lead the Penguins with nine points. Garrett Covington and Darius Quisenberry each have six points.

