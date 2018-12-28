UPDATE | Campbell chief placed on administrative leave

CAMPBELL — Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik has been placed on leave after an internal audit found items missing from an evidence locker.

Law Director Brian Macala said Mayor Nick Phillips placed Puskarcik on leave today.

Macala said the audit was done at the request of the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation after an allegation was made that Puskarcik took something from the locker.

Macala said BCI had asked that Campbell conduct their own audit first. When that audit was completed, the results were turned over to BCI and they are now investigating, Macala said.

Macala would not say what was missing but he did say that no drugs, guns, or money was missing.

Puskarcik, who was a former Youngstown police officer, has been chief in Campbell since January 2017.