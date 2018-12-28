BREAKING: Final Village Council TJX vote now set for Jan. 2

Attorneys for black man evicted from hotel want public response


December 28, 2018 at 3:25p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys for an African-American man who was evicted from a Portland hotel last week say they want a public statement instead of the private discussion requested by the hotel.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 34-year-old Jermaine Massey accused the DoubleTree hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove Massey from the hotel lobby.

A Portland police report says the security guard told Massey if he could not provide a room number he would be asked to leave. Massey, who was a guest at the hotel, left with police.

Hotel general manager Paul Peralta said in a statement the hotel has reached out to Massey to try to reach a resolution, noting the incident was "likely the result of a misunderstanding between our hotel and guest."

