Parole agents find weapons, ammunition at home of Timothy Fitzgerald

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said parole agents checking on a man Wednesday at an East Indianola Avenue home found a stolen semi-automatic rifle and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Members of the Adult Parole Authority called police about 11 a.m. to the South Side home, where reports said they saw a drum magazine loaded with 7.62 mm ammunition in the home of Timothy Fitzgerald, 28, when they walked inside.

Fitzgerald told the agents there was another drum magazine in a bedroom, and the agents found a magazine loaded with 5.56 mm rounds, reports said.

Fitzgerald denied having any weapons, but when agents lifted up the mattress and box spring they found an AR-15 rifle with a loaded magazine and a .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

A records check revealed the rifle was stolen from Jackson Township, reports said.

