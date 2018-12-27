Nationwide internet outage affects CenturyLink

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some CenturyLink customers across the country were without the internet as outages stretched from New York to California.

The company said in a statement today its network was "still experiencing a disruption" and it was working to restore services. It provided no other details, including how many customers were affected.

Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, said via Twitter this was a "nationwide outage" and her agency needed to investigate.

It appeared most of the trouble was in the West.

The Idaho Statesman reports the internet problems led to the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the state's Department of Education.

There were reports of ATM machines not working in Idaho and Montana.