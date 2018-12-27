Michelle Obama most admired woman, Gallup poll says

NBC News reported today Michelle Obama was voted America's most admired woman in a Gallup poll, ousting Hillary Clinton from the top spot for the first time in 17 years.

Since 1946, Gallup has been asking random survey participants to "name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most."

This year, 15 percent said Michelle Obama. The former first lady recently released a memoir, "Becoming," and wrapped up a multicity book tour.

Her husband also holds the distinction of being the most admired man, with 19 percent naming Barack Obama for this category. He has now held the title for 11 consecutive years, and if he is named again in 2019, he will tie another former president, Dwight Eisenhower, who holds the record for the highest number of years named most admired man.

With Barack Obama holding the top spot among men, this year marks just the 13th time an incumbent president did not come in first place in the poll.

President Donald Trump came in second place with 13 percent naming him.

Gallup surveyed a random selection of 1,025 adults from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12.