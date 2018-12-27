Man who killed wife arrested again on gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man whose case was dismissed last week after he was arrested in August with a gun after being accused of threatening a woman was arrested on a gun charge Christmas Day.

Shirley Johnson, 63, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1100 block of Katherine Street on the East Side.

Johnson is not allowed to have a gun because he served a prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter for the death of his wife.

Police were called to the home after a woman called 911 and said Johnson had held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

