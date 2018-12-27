Man faces charges for smashing window in watch dispute

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said was irate he could not get his Rolex back from a repair shop was arraigned his week in municipal court on vandalism charges after reports said he smashed out the window of the shop.

Vincent Sherman, 25, of Palmer Avenue, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on a charge of vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Court records show he is free on bond.

Sherman was arrested about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Jewels and More, 2618 Mahoning Ave., after reports said Sherman argued over his watch. The owner told police Sherman wanted the watch back for Christmas but she told Sherman when he had dropped it off that it would take four to six weeks to repair.

An employee said she saw Sherman grab a stool and smash a front display window, then take merchandise and throw it on the floor.

A complaint against Sherman said he caused at least $5,000 worth of damage, which made it a felony.

Sherman also admitted to police he smashed the window out because he was frustrated and thought he was being swindled, reports said.