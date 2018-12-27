Deaths of Pa. couple ruled murder-suicide


December 26, 2018 at 2:50p.m.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of a man and woman inside a southeastern Pennsylvania home last week have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Police said the bodies of 39-year-old Heather Woodward and 40-year-old Warnell Heck were found Dec. 16 inside a Phoenixville home.

Each had a single gunshot wound, and authorities said they suspected a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic dispute.

The Chester County coroner’s office said today Woodward’s death was ruled a homicide and Heck’s death a suicide.

Phoenixville police and the county district attorney’s office are still investigating.

